Virat Kohli left the cricketing world in shock on Saturday after he announced that he was quitting India captaincy in the Test format. The star batter made the announcement on social media, a day after India lost the three-match series against South Africa 1-2. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli for his outstanding stint as India Test captain. Amir said that Virat Kohli is a "true leader" and an "inspiration for young cricketers".

"@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field," wrote Amir on Twitter.

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022

Kohli is India's most successful Test captains when it comes to the number of wins in the longest format. He had led India in 68 Tests, registering 40 victories and with a win percentage of 58.82.

Under Kohli's leadership in 2018, India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to register a Test series win in Australia.

Under his leadership, India also stayed on top of the ICC Test Rankings for consecutive years and reached the final of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021. However, India went on to lose the WTC final to New Zealand.

Promoted

Kohli also has a terrific record at home as captain, leading the team to 24 wins in 31 matches, losing just 2 games.

India will play their next Test match against Sri Lanka and the BCCI now has the task of finding a new captain for the Indian team in the longest format.