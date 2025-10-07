Whether he'll stick around till the 2027 ODI World Cup or not remains a different question, but one thing is certain: Rohit Sharma isn't ready to walk away without a bang. Rohit, who was axed as ODI captain last week and will be playing under new skipper Shubman Gill, spent nearly a week at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last month, according to a report. While the cricket world was busy debating about the India-Pakistan Asia Cup drama, Rohit was putting in the hard yards to prepare for his comeback - a three-match ODI series in Australia.

According to a report in RevSportz, Rohit's practice routine was aimed at negating the bouncy pitches in Australia.

"His practice involved two hours of batting against tall fast bowlers - he had specifically requested for the same. There were days when he had two sessions, which he would ask to be extended even when the staff informed him that the scheduled time was up. He also did gym work with lighter weights, and in all, the preparation included a group of ten bowlers and another set of throwdown specialists," the report said.

Both Virat and Rohit last played for India back in March 2025 when India clinched the Champions Trophy title. While both players came up with good performances in the tournament, they have not played any cricket since with the exception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While both players have been included in the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, Gill replaced Rohit as the captain.

The move divided opinions among both fans as well as experts, but media reports claimed that in the near future, the selection of both Rohit and Virat will be completely based on 'merit'.

Both Rohit and Kohli are expected to make their India comebacks in Australia, with the first ODI to be played at Perth on October 19.

Adelaide and Sydney will host the second and third ODIs on October 23 and October 25, respectively.