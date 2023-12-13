The India 'A' side after a tough second day on the field against South Africa 'A' on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test in Potchefstroom had much to cheer about on the third day. After the first day was washed out dur to rain, South Africa reached 298 for 5. However, the innings came to an end on 319 with Prasidh Krishna picking a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

Prasidh, who received a call-up in Indian cricket team for the Cricket World Cup 2023, picked the wicket of overnight centurion Jean du Plessis while also traking th wickets of Eathan Bosch, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Siya Plaatjie and Odirile Modimokoane - the last four batters of the South African line-up.

From 309-5 to 319 all-out, Prasidh Krishna was here (with a hat-trick) pic.twitter.com/lHBHf85Jgc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 13, 2023

According to reports, Prasidh Krishna is now the first-ever India-A bowler to take a hat-trick in first-class cricket. He is the sixth Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in first-class cricket while playing overseas. In doing so, he joined an elite list which has CS Nayudu (India vs. Surrey, 1946), CR Rangachari (India vs. Tasmania, 1948), Ramesh Divecha (India vs. Surrey, 1952), Irfan Pathan (India vs. Pakistan, 2006), and Jasprit Bumrah (India vs. the West Indies, 2019).

Prasidh Krishna became only the sixth Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in First Class cricket outside India and the first among those in South Africa today.



Full list :- pic.twitter.com/ChdNiAOMyl — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 13, 2023

At stumps, Du Plessis was unbeaten on 103 off 207 balls, having completed his seventh first-class hundred in the penultimate over, guiding a Tushar Deshpande (0/48 in 16 overs) delivery past point.

The decision to bat first by India skipper Kona Bharat didn't pay much dividends on a slow surface as it became a struggle for the four-pronged pace attack.

It was left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (3/83), who emerged as the most successful bowler dismissing Hermann when he was just five short of his ton. His 95 off 146 balls was laced with 15 fours and he shared a 84-run third wicket stand with Du Plessis.

The only player in this 'A' line-up, who has a chance of playing the 'Boxing Day' Test is Shardul Thakur (1/33 in 11 overs) and the Mumbai bowling all-rounder was only in his element during the start of final hour when he got rival skipper Bryce Parsons (24) to edge one to Bharat behind the stumps.

None of the Indian pacers made an impression on a surface where one needed to bend his back to get the extra bounce. Vidwath Kaverappa doesn't have pace to trouble batters at elite level while Deshpande doesn't have too many variations save short balls.

Prasidh Krishna didn't look in great form either. While Kumar got three wickets, but he was too slow through the air and also surprisingly bowled a negative leg-stump line to centurion Du Plessis.

With PTI inputs