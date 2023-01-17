India will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the first ODI encounter in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be high on confidence after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the recently concluded series. Virat Kohli was the wrecker-in-chief for India with two brilliant centuries. On the other hand, the Kiwis will have a tough time with Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult all unavailable for the first match of the series.

Here's what we think could be India's predicted XI vs New Zealand in the first ODI:

Rohit Sharma:The experienced opener is the obvious choice at the top of the innings and with just one fifty in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit will surely be looking to score big against the Kiwis.

Shubman Gill:The youngster is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma, and this will be the perfect chance for him to prove his mettle in ODIs. He will be high on confidence after a brilliant century against Sri Lanka and this series can prove crucial for him with Prithvi Shaw enjoying a good run of form.

Virat Kohli:Kohli had a phenomenal series against Sri Lanka and with three centuries in his last four matches, the former India skipper will be a major threat for New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav:The new fan favourite of Indian cricket has been consistent with his performances and the onus will once again fall on Suryakumar Yadav to strengthen the middle order of the Indian cricket team.

Ishan Kishan:With Rishabh Pant out with injury, Ishan Kishan has been trusted to take the role of wicketkeeper-batter and the youngster will be looking to continuing his red-hot form in ODIs.

Hardik Pandya:The all-rounder has been inconsistent with his performances in the recent past and with captaincy duties added to his kitty, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the pressure.

Washington Sundar:With Shreyas Iyer out due to back injury, Washington Sundar is expected to make his way into the team as he provides an all-round strength to the batting as well as the bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav:With Washington Sundar providing an off-spin option, India may look at Kuldeep Yadav for the wrist spin danger that he provides. As a result, Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to miss out.

Mohammed Shami:Shami has been a consistent performer for India in the recent past and once again, he will be responsible for taking crucial wickets against New Zealand.

Mohammed Siraj:In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj has taken the position of strike bowler and with 9 wickets from 3 matches, he ended as the top bowler in the series against Sri Lanka.

Umran Malik: The youngster has found his form in the last few matches and along with his pace, Umran has also been successful in honing his line and length to bother top batters around the world.

