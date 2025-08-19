India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: The big day is finally here as India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup will be announced today, with the press conference featuring BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav starting at 1:30 PM. According to reports, one or two of Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, and Riyan Parag will be picked in the 15-man squad for the Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the team. But, the biggest question mark is around the potential selection of Test skipper Shubman Gill, who showed phenomenal form in the IPL 2025 campaign. But, it has been reported that the management is a little hesitant to make big changes in the existing roster.
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection Updates Live: Srikkanth's Warning To Agarkar
Krisnamachari Srikkanth, a World Cup winner for India, is baffled by the chatter around Shubman Gill's potential inclusion in the T20I team for the Asia Cup.
"If Shubman Gill was the captain [in T20Is], he would have automatically come into the playing XI. Then, there would be no Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, or Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Gill would have opened straightaway. But, Gill wasn't part of the T20 World Cup. Where does he come in suddenly?," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
"He was not even in the T20I team against England. Yes, he has been doing very well recently, but we can't make selection calls like that," the 65-year-old added.
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live: "Can't Undermine Shubman Gill"
As opinions over Shubman Gill's potential selection remain divided, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has warned critics against undermining the Test skipper in T20Is.
"Yes, we do have players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, but you cannot undermine or underestimate Shubman Gill. He is a very talented batter who can adapt to any format. He is an all-format player. In my opinion, he can play T20s and even dominate the format. We as fans are used to seeing fours and sixes every ball, but you also need batters who can play long innings and rescue the team when required,” Harbhajan told TOI.
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection Live: 4-Way Battle For 1 Spot
According to reports, as many as 4 players are set to battle for one spot in the India squad for the Asia cup 2025. Which of these players would you pick in the squad?
- Shreyas Iyer.
- Riyan Parag.
- Rinku Singh.
- Washington Sundar
While Iyer and Rinku are pure batters, Parag and Sundar offer all-round options to the team, giving a more balanced look.
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection Live: Shubman Gill's Selection The Biggest Talking Point
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will soon meet in Mumbai to finalise the roster for the continental event, being held in the T20 format this time. As has been suggested by multiple reports, the suspense over Shubman Gill's selection has emerged as the biggest talking point, with opinions on the Test captain varying. We'll soon come to know which way the coin flips.