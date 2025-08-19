Krisnamachari Srikkanth, a World Cup winner for India, is baffled by the chatter around Shubman Gill's potential inclusion in the T20I team for the Asia Cup.

"If Shubman Gill was the captain [in T20Is], he would have automatically come into the playing XI. Then, there would be no Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, or Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Gill would have opened straightaway. But, Gill wasn't part of the T20 World Cup. Where does he come in suddenly?," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"He was not even in the T20I team against England. Yes, he has been doing very well recently, but we can't make selection calls like that," the 65-year-old added.