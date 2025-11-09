Sneh Rana has revealed that the Indian women's team was moved after watching legendary batter Rohit Sharma getting emotional, following their Women's World Cup triumph last week. Rohit watched the entire game from the stands, and was accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit knows the pain of missing out on a World Cup trophy at home, as India lost to Australia in the 2023 final. However, with the women's team creating history, he could not control his emotions and even got a bit teary-eyed at that moment.

During a recent interaction, Sneh Rana, who was part of the World Cup-winning squad, admitted that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side got even more emotional due to Rohit's presence at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

"Woh abhi just hamara final dekhne aaye thay. He was very emotional and unko dekh ke hum bhi bahut zyada emotional ho gaye thay. [He had just come to watch our final. He was very emotional, and seeing him, we also became extremely emotional]," Rana told FilmyGyan.

A video of Rohit went viral on social media where he was seen looking at the sky with a smile on his face. Reacting to the video, Rana wished that the Indian men's team could lift the 2027 World Cup title, having suffered a heartbreak in the previous edition.

Rohit recently made his return to the Indian team, featuring in a three-match ODI series against Australia.

Rohit, who possibly played his last ODI series on Australian soil, finished as the top run-scorer with 202 runs in three matches, including an unbeaten century in the final ODI.

His stellar effort earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

The 38-year-old will now be seen in action during the upcoming ODI series at home against South Africa, starting November 30.

(With PTI Inputs)