The Indian women's cricket team will host England and Australia in an action-packed home season starting in December, the BCCI said on Friday. The multi-format series will include two Tests in December, along with six T20Is and three ODIs. "The season kicks off with the resumption of A tours, as India A host England A team for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release. "The international home season will begin with India hosting England for three T20Is, which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium. England's Tour of India will culminate with a four-day Test scheduled from December 14th to 17th at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai." The three T20Is against England will be held on December 6, 9 and 10.

India will next host Australia with the series, commencing with a Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24.

"The Test will be followed by six white-ball matches, starting with the three ODIs, followed by three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium," Shah said.

The four-day event will be followed by three ODIs at the same venue on December 28, December 30 and January 2. Australia's tour will end with three T20Is on January 5, 7 and 9.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co had last competed at the Asian Games, clinching the gold medal after beating Sri Lanka in the final in September.