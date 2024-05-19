Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), pacer Yash Dayal expressed how teammate Mohammed Siraj helped him off the field and reflected on his journey as a player with the Red and Gold franchise. Dayal proved to be the star for RCB, defending 11 runs in the last over against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, getting Dhoni's prized wicket, which helped his team reduce CSK to 191/7, 10 runs below the score of 201 runs that CSK had to make in order to reach the playoffs. RCB won the game by 27 runs while defending a total of 219 runs. From winning only one game in their first eight games to winning the next six successive games, RCB completed a brilliant turnaround in the season to reach the playoffs.

In a video posted on the Indian Premier League (IPL) official X handle, Dayal said, "I cannot express my feeling in words. When I threw that last ball, I do not know what happened later. It was a roller coaster ride. I had to keep my emotions aside. I kept myself calm. Virat came to me and talked to me. I just had to execute well. This all works as a youngster."

"Siraj has helped me a lot off the field. He is an inspiration. I am glad to be a part of this team," he added.

The conversation with Virat Kohli that helped Yash Dayal produce a magical comeback



And the skipper's gesture in the end



The final over hero recaps it all with goosebumps-filled Mohd. Siraj - By @Moulinparikh



DO NOT MISS #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2024

Talking about on his journey from being whacked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh for five successive sixes in the final over during a tense run chase to securing a playoff spot for RCB with his bowling. He said that he just wanted a platform to prove himself.

"When I was picked by this team (for Rs 5 crore), people questioned the team and criticised them. I was coming from domestics. I was focused on doing good. I just wanted a platform. I wanted to prove myself. Virat told me that he could tell me the process because the same things had happened to him. When I was discussing things with him, I could figure out 50 percent of how to carry myself in the season. In execution, the bowling coach and you all (Siraj and Lockie) helped," said Yash.

In the ongoing season, Dayal is RCB's highest wicket-taker, having got 15 scalps at an average of 28.13 and an economy rate of 8.94, with the best figures of 3/20.

Dayal also said that skipper Faf Du Plessis dedicating his 'Player of the Match' award to him was a nice gesture.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB put on a fine score of 218/5 on the board, with skipper Faf Du Plessis (54 in 39 balls, with three fours and three sixes), Virat Kohli (47 in 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes) put on a 78-run partnership, setting a fine platform for Rajat Patidar (41 in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Cameron Green (38* in 17 balls, with three fours and three sixes) to put on a 71-run stand for the third wicket.

Advertisement

Cameos from Dinesh Karthik (14 in six balls, with a four and six) and Glenn Maxwell (16 in five balls, with two fours and a six) took RCB to a 200-run plus total.

RCB needed to restrict CSK below 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs and surpass their net-run-rate.

In the run-chase of 219 runs and the task of scoring 201 runs at least to book the top four spot, CSK lost two wickets early and were reduced to 19/2. Rachin Ravindra (61 in 37 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ajinkya Rahane (33 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) put up a 66-run stand to bring the side into the game.

RCB sunk CSK to 129/6, but a partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (42* in 22 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and MS Dhoni (25* in 13 balls, with three fours and a six) threatened to take the match away from RCB. However, Yash Dayal defended 11 runs in the final over, restricting CSK to just 191/7 in 20 overs.

RCB is in fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points. CSK is in the fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, but they have slid down to fifth due to a lower net-run rate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)