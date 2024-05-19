Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Faf Du Plessis and Cameron Green took RCB to a score above 200 and Yash Dayal produced a disciplined display of fast bowling to clinch the victory. It was a huge achievement for RCB who won six matches on the trot to book their spot in the Top 4. Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya took to social media to post a special message for the side. "Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 18, 2024

RCB captain Faf Du Plessis dedicated his Man of the Match award to fast bowler Yash Dayal.

"I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well," Faf said after the match.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also pointed out where CSK lost the match.

"I think it was a good wicket to be honest, it was spinning and gripping a little bit, but I think 200 on this ground was gettable. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals, it was a matter of one or two hits, sometimes that can happen in a T20 game. Pretty happy with what the target was, to sum up the season, I am pretty happy to have seven wins out of 14 games."

"Just couldn't get over the line in the last two balls. With the kind of injuries we had, missing out on two frontline bowlers, not having Conway at the top of the order as well, I think missing out on three key players made a huge difference. Credit to the CSK staff and everyone who put up a great show for us throughout the season. There were many challenges for us right throughout the first game."

"Injury to Fizz (Mustafizur), then injury to Pathirana as well, he came back and then again Pathirana missed out. When you have injuries around, you have to get that balance in the team and pick it (the team) for every game. I think this season sums up well where we had to tinker around with our playing XI, considering the injuries and all the illness (of the players) as well," Ruturaj told the presenter.