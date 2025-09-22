A fit-again Karun Nair's selection in the Indian squad, despite modest returns in England, is likely to be the bone of contention when the Ajit Agarkar-led panel meets virtually this week to pick the 15 for the two-Test series against the West Indies. The meeting could be held virtually either on Wednesday or Thursday, which will be second or third day of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A. For a place in the first eleven, Karun's biggest competitor could be Nitish Reddy, who is now fit and had been included in the India A squad for the A Tests against Australia. In the first game though, Reddy wasn't included in the playing eleven but is expected to play the second game.

The opening Test will be held in Ahmedabad from October 2-6, while the second Test is scheduled in New Delhi from October 10-14.

Karun, who scored a vital half-century in the last Test against England at Oval, got starts in almost all the innings of the four games that he played. While he didn't look out of place, the volume of runs is too little to show for the efforts that he had put in. He then had a finger injury and couldn't play Duleep Trophy and was only declared fit to play by COE Sports Science after the India A squad for Australia A Tests were named.

There is a school of thought that having done the hard yards in the England series, Karun deserves an opportunity against a weaker opposition where a century could boost his career. However, another section feels four Tests were enough and it is time for the selectors to move on.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill automatically select themselves, Dhruv Jurel will be keeping wickets with Rishabh Pant yet to be fit for this Test series.

However all depends on whether India play an extra batter at home or a batting all-rounder like Reddy since head coach Gautam Gambhir likes multi-skilled players.

If all are fit, then the three specialist spinners would be Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Among the pacers, Mohammed Siraj will certainly start the proceedings.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be given a break at least for the first game if not both and it will also depend on whether India play a second pacer in Prasidh Krishna or a fourth spinner/all-rounder in Axar Patel in case Reddy finds a slot in the middle-order.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is currently in Dubai and is learnt to have stayed back to hold discussions with Test captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir on the roadmap leading up to the T20 World Cup, besides the Australia white-ball tour and the home Test series against South Africa.

In the reserves, Narayan Jagadeesan will be the second wicketkeeper and also the third opener if need be. In the first A Test, Jagadeesan scored a fine 64 off 113 balls against Australia A. If Jagadeesan is also looked as a third specialist opener, then Abhimanyu Easwaran could find himself out of the scheme of things.

For the extra batter's slot, there is Devdutt Padikkal and if the selection committee has any thoughts about having Shreyas Iyer in, he might have to score a few runs in the second game. That too if he plays.

Probable Names (15): Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair/Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)