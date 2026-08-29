Indians had a fruitful day at the English County Championship. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar grabbed 6 for 80 for Surrey against Essex in their English County Championship Division One game in Chelmsford on Friday. After Surrey were bowled out for 183 in their first essay, courtesy of Chahar's brilliant figures of 22-4-80-6, Essex were restricted to 279 in 85 overs. Chahar's Rajasthan teammate Mahipal Lomror got former South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

Chahar's victims included Charlie Allison, Michael Pepper, Zaman Akhtar, Simon Harmer, Jamie Porter and Sam Cook.

In another match between Gloucestershire and Durham, Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who was ignored for the Duleep Trophy, clean-bowled legendary former England skipper Ben Stokes for 45 and also got the wicket of former Proteas international Colin Ackermann for 38.

Sai Kishore... ladies and gentlemen!



Ben Stokes is bowled, and there isn't a lot you can do about deliveries like that!#BecomeGlorious pic.twitter.com/b8WbN3jXEy — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) August 28, 2026

However, Durham had reached 331 for 8 when bad light stopped play at Chester-le-Street. This was after Gloucestershire were bowled out for 137.

At Northampton, Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 for 58 in 19 overs for Northamptonshire against Kent, which scored 345 in their first innings. Chahal's victims were Ekansh Singh and Keith Dudgeon.

Sai Kishore has signed a six-match deal with English county side Gloucestershire for the remainder of the season. "I am deeply grateful to Jon (Lewis, Director of Cricket) and everyone at Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity. Gloucestershire is a club with a rich history and a fantastic setup, and the chance to play my cricket here is incredibly exciting. I've always wanted to test my skills in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I knew this was the right fit. I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey, meeting the fans at Bristol and Cheltenham, and doing my part," Kishore had earlier said in a statement on the Gloucestershire website.

Lewis added: "We're really excited to bring Sai Kishore into the squad. He's a proven, experienced cricketer who will add a huge amount to our group.

"The club is fully committed to playing better cricket over the final six County Championship matches, and it'll be really interesting to see the impact an overseas spinner can have at this stage of the season.

"The conditions at this time of year are often very conducive to spin bowling, so we're hopeful Sai can make a significant contribution and have a really positive impact on the team."

In the Ranji Trophy, Kishore represents Tamil Nadu and has established himself as one of the country's leading domestic red-ball bowlers. Across 54 first-class appearances over the past nine years, the 6ft 3in left-armer has claimed 223 wickets, including 11 four-wicket hauls and 14 five-wicket hauls.

In 2025, Kishore enjoyed a successful spell in the County Championship with Surrey, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in the competition during the victory away at Durham. His first Championship wicket was a memorable one, dismissing former England Test batter Jonny Bairstow, who was caught on the boundary at Scarborough.

Wuth agency inputs

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