The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23, 2022. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty Six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Here are the live streaming and live broadcast details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction:

Where will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be held in Kochi.

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be held on Friday, December 23.

At what time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be broadcast on Star Sports channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

