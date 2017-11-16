 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Indian Premier League 2018: Chennai Super Kings End Suspense Over Suresh Raina's Retention

Updated: 16 November 2017 13:35 IST

Chennai Super Kings are returning to the Indian Premier League after a two-year suspension.

Indian Premier League 2018: Chennai Super Kings End Suspense Over Suresh Raina's Retention
Suresh Raina has a tremendous batting record in the Indian Premier League. ©

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of Indian Premier League's (IPL) most successful teams, are all set to return to the competition in 2018 after a two-year suspension. Ahead of the 11th season of the cash-rich league, the CSK franchise finds itself in a rather tricky position. The IPL Governing Council is expected to announce the retention policy, going into the next season, in a week's time. The teams are likely to be allowed to retain two Indians and one overseas player. According to several media reports, the CSK want to retain MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin and Faf du Plessis. Considering star left-hander Suresh Raina's record playing for Chennai, several fans were not exactly pleased after these reports surfaced. The reaction of the supported compelled the franchise to issue a clarification.

Prior to CSK's suspension, Dhoni and Raina were among the few players to have represented the same franchise through the eight seasons. In a sense, the local fans saw Dhoni as Batman and Raina as Robin during their hugely successful run in the series.

"We are going to propose minimum 3 retentions --1 Indian and 2 foreigners. The players, who played for Pune and Gujarat in last two years can be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. We will place it infront of owners during workshop next month," an IPL GC member told PTI last month.

When IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla was contacted, he said that total retentions including Right To Match (RTM) could be anything between three to five, depending upon what majority of the franchises agree.

It was also learnt that majority of the franchises want an increase in salary purse from Rs 60 cr to Rs 75 crore while a few want it to be Rs 80 crore.

"Most of the franchises want the salary purse to Rs 75 crore. I guess it would be done," the official said

Topics : Suresh Kumar Raina Cricket Chennai Super Kings
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina captained Gujarat Lions in the last two IPL editions
  • Suresh Raina has enjoyed great success in the IPL through the years
  • Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni formed a solid partnership at CSK
Related Articles
Children's Day: Vijender Singh, Harbhajan Singh Among Sportspersons To Celebrate The Day
Children's Day: Vijender Singh, Harbhajan Singh Among Sportspersons To Celebrate The Day
Mayanti Langer Wanted Suresh Raina's Wi-Fi Password. Then This Happened
Mayanti Langer Wanted Suresh Raina's Wi-Fi Password. Then This Happened
Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina
Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.