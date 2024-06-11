The Indian deaf cricket team will face England in a bilateral T20 series for the very first time starting June 18. The seven-match series will begin at The County Ground, Derby before moving to Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire where the final game will be played on June 27. Rajesh Aggrawal, IAS, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, said: "I am thrilled to support the Indian Deaf cricket team as they embark on their first-ever Bilateral T20 Deaf Series against England.

"This landmark event not only showcases the exceptional talent of our athletes but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports." The all-India men's selection committee picked a 15-man squad for the series and will be captained by Virender Singh.

The team is undergoing training in New Delhi till June 14 and will depart for England on June 15.

The series is being organised by the Disability Committee of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the sport's governing body in the country.

