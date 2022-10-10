India would square off against Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Monday. Harmanpreet Kaur had missed the previous game against Bangladesh due to a niggle and it needs to be seen whether she makes her way back into the side for the contest against Thailand. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma had given good performances with the bat in hand and they were exceptional in setting up the win for India. Thailand are currently at the fourth position in the points table while India are at the top, and they would hope to continue with the winning momentum.

When will India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Monday, October 10.

Where will India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What time will India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match be broadcast?

India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

Promoted

India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)