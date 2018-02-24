India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1

5th T20I: The India women beat South Africa women by 54 runs at Cape Town.

5th T20I: The India women beat South Africa women by 54 runs at Cape Town. © Twitter

The India women's team scripted history on Saturday when they beat South Africa women by 54 runs in the fifth and final T20I to register a double series win on the South African tour. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side displayed an all-round performance as they outclassed the Dane van Niekerk-led team, bowling them out for 112 to lift the T20 series trophy by a margin of 3-1 in the five-match series. India, sent into bat, lost opener Smriti Mandhana cheaply for 13 as she tried to go for a six. However, veteran player Mithali Raj and youngster Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the Indian side with patient and skillful batting. The pair kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles with an odd boundary every now and then.

Highlights Between India women vs South Africa 5th T20I, straight from Cape Town

19:38 IST: And India win the 5-match T20I series 3-1. What a magnificent performance by the Indian women's team. India 166/4 beat South Africa 112 all-out by 54 runs.

19:32 IST: OUT! 17-year-old Rodrigues pulled off a blinder at the boundary to send Marizanne Kapp packing. What a catch by the youngster. South Africa staring at defeat.

19:22 IST: OUT! Shabnim Ismail danced down the wicket, missed the ball and the keeper whipped off the bails in a flash. South Africa lose their seventh.

19:10 IST: OUT! Chloe Tryon departs for 25 as Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks her first.

19:05 IST: South Africa 68/5 in 11 overs.

18:57 IST: OUT! Two in an over for Shikha Pandey. India edging closer to victory.

18:52 IST: OUT! Shikha Pandey gets her second, du Preez departs for 17. South Africa four down.

18:40 IST: OUT! Rumeli Dhar gets her second, Lizelle Lee departs for 3. South Africa 20/3 in 5.4 overs.

18:36 IST: OUT! Shikha Pandey castles Sune Luus for 5. India are on top now.

5th T20I: Luus bowled by Pandey off the last ball of the 5th over.

18:30 IST: OUT! Rumeli Dhar gets the first wicket, captain Dane van Niekerk departs for 10. South Africa women 12/1 in 3.4 overs.

18:22 IST: India have bowled brilliantly in the first two overs. South Africa 3/0 in 2 overs.

18:20 IST: India women start with a maiden over. South Africa women require 167 runs to win.

18:05 IST: India 166/4 (Mithali 62, Rodrigues 44) vs South Africa women at Cape Town.

18:00 IST: SIX! Harmanpreet starts the last over with a huge maximum straight down the ground.

17:55 IST: Two overs to go, India 142/3. Harmranpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy are out in the middle.

17:50 IST: OUT! Rodrigues trying to deposit the low full toss in the stands, miscues and Khaka takes a good catch. India 134/3 in 16.5 overs.

17:45 IST: OUT! Trying to run the ball down the third-man, Mithali edges the ball back to the keeper. Ismail breaks the 98-run partnership. India 130/2 in 15.5 overs.

17:40 IST: FIFTY! Mithali Raj scores her 13th T20I fifty. India women 109/1 in 14.5 overs.

17:36 IST: Score update:

17:31 IST: SIX! Jemimah dances down the tracks and clobbers Ntozakhe for a huge maximum.

17:27 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Mithali Raj and Jemimah Rodrigues in the 12th over

17:23 IST: India women 71/1 after 10 over vs South Africa women

17:13 IST: India 46/1 in 7 seven overs vs South Africa. Mithali Raj and Jemimah Rodrigues are out in the middle.

17:00 IST: OUT! Smriti Mandhana goes for the big shot, miscues and Klass takes a blinder. India 32/1 in 4.2 overs.

16:45 IST: India 4/0 after the first over.

16:43 IST: Four! Kapp strays on the leg side and the ball brushes Mithali's pads and runs away for a boundary.

16:42 IST: The game starts. Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are opening for India. Marizanne Kapp is opening the bowling for South Africa.

16:35 IST: Good news, the covers are coming off and we hope to have a full game.

16:24 IST: South Africa women playing XI:

16:20 IST: India women playing XI:

16:07 IST: And the rain is here, covers are on.

16:05 IST: South Africa women win the toss and have elected to field vs India at Cape Town.

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the women's 5th T20I match straight from Cape Town.