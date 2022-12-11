IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Australia are a wicket down against India in the second women's T20I of the five-match series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India named an unchanged playing eleven while Australia replaced Jess Jonassen, who is out of the series with injury, and Grace Harris with debutants Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield. The visitors lead the series 1-0. In the first T20I, Beth Mooney made short work of India's 173-run target with a belligerent 57-ball 89 to power the Australian women's team to a convincing nine-wicket victory. Mooney smashed 16 fours during her stay in the middle, and was helped by Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 29-ball 40. (Live Scorecard)

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd T20I between India Women and Australia Women from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

