India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: Deepti Sharma Strikes As Alyssa Healy Departs After Brisk Knock
IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Australia are a wicket down against India in the second women's T20I of the five-match series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Australia are a wicket down against India in the second women's T20I of the five-match series at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India named an unchanged playing eleven while Australia replaced Jess Jonassen, who is out of the series with injury, and Grace Harris with debutants Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield. The visitors lead the series 1-0. In the first T20I, Beth Mooney made short work of India's 173-run target with a belligerent 57-ball 89 to power the Australian women's team to a convincing nine-wicket victory. Mooney smashed 16 fours during her stay in the middle, and was helped by Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 29-ball 40. (Live Scorecard)
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Scorecard
Radha Yadav starts off with a flighted delivery full and in line with the stumps. Tahlia McGrath eases this to long on and takes one.
1 run.
Flighted delievery and outside off, Beth Mooney uses his feet and drills it towards long off for a single.
Tossed up, short and outside off, turning further away, Beth Mooney tries to reach for it, but fails to connect.
Short again and way outside off, Tahlia McGrath moves across towards it and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Just over! This is short and outside off, Tahlia McGrath slices it hard and just over the leaping Radha Yadav at cover-point for a boundary.
Flatter delivery, full and on leg, Tahlia McGrath goes for the reverse-sweep, but misses.
Short again and on off, Tahlia McGrath slaps it towards covers for a run.
Anjali Sarvani pulls her length back and bowls this outside off, Tahlia McGrath goes for the cut again, but fails to connect this time.
On a length and on off, Tahlia McGrath pushes it towards covers.
FOUR! Good placement! This is short of a length and outside off, Tahlia McGrath frees her arms and punches it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
DROPPED! Anjali Sarvani bowls this back of a length and outside off, Tahlia McGrath looks to cut it away, but gets a thin bottom edge towards the keeper where Richa Ghosh fails to hold on to it. Tahlia McGrath gets a life.
This is full and on leg, Beth Mooney works it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Tahlia McGrath gets off the mark in style! This is a bit short and on off, Tahlia McGrath uses her feet and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Tahlia McGrath drives it back towards the bowler where Deepti Sharma has shy at the bowler's end, but Beth Mooney is safe.
Short and on middle, Tahlia McGrath cuts it towards point.
OUT! TAKEN! Deepti Sharma strikes! India Women get the brealthrough and it is the dangerous Alyssa Healy who is walking back to the hut. Deepti Sharma bowls this short again and outside off, Alyssa Healy tries to reach for it and slashes, but gets an outside edge towards short third man where Devika Vaidya takes a nice catch. Australia Women lose their first. Tahlia McGrath walks out to bat at number 3.
Tossed up, short and on off, turning away, Beth Mooney slaps it towards extra cover for another run.
Deepti Sharma starts with short delivery and on off, Alyssa Healy cuts it towards covers where the fielder fumbles a bit and allows a single.
Full and on the pads, Beth Mooney tucks it away wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace. If the throw would have been better it would have been a close call at the bowler's end.