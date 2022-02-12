Story ProgressBack to home
India Women Lose First ODI By 62 Runs To New Zealand Women
India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women's ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday. New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls.
File photo of New Zealand batting great Suzie Bates
India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women's ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday. New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls. In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls. Yastika Bhatia made 41 off 63 balls.
Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/58. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).
