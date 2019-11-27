India vs West Indies 1st T20I Shifted From Mumbai To Hyderabad

The 1st Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies, which was scheduled to be played in Mumbai on December 6, 2019 has now been shifted to Hyderabad. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will now play host to the T20I series opener between the two teams. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the 3rd and final T20I on December 11.

India announced the squad for the home series against the West Indies on November 21 which saw Virat Kohli returning to India's T20I side after skipping the series against Bangladesh.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also returned to the T20I as well as ODI squads.

The leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav also feature in both the squads. While Chahal was part of the last T20I series that India played against Bangladesh, china-man Kuldeep Yadav will be making a comeback into the limited-overs side.