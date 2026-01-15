India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026, Live Streaming: ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin from Thursday and India will face United States of America in their opening Group A match in Bulawayo. Co-hosted Zimbabwe and Namibia, this U19 World Cup will be a special one as India will aiming for their sixth and record-extending title. Leading up to the U19 World Cup this year, the Indian team has won 16 Youth ODIs and lost just five, with a fantastic win percentage of over 76. As they head into the tournament, they have the best win-loss ratio of 3.2.

All eyes will be on the 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 973 runs in Youth ODIs at an average of 54.05, with three centuries and four fifties and a best score of 171. His strike rate is over 164, and he is one of the most dangerous batters heading into the tournament.

When will the India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Thursday, January 15.

Where will the India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 1:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match free?

The India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs USA, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With ANI Inputs)