India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Streaming, SL XI vs India Live Telecast: Indian batters will be keen to fine-tune their skills against spin during a three-day warm-up match against a local Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club on Friday as they gear up for a two-match Test series against the Islanders next week. Quality spin proved to be India's Achilles Heel against New Zealand and South Africa at home recently, and the challenge will not be any different against Sri Lanka. The Islanders have a capable unit of tweakers, particularly in home conditions, and thus this warm-up match assumes massive importance for Indian batters ahead of the first Test at Galle on August 15. Some frontline batters like skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had started preparations against spin individually at their home facilities before boarding the flight to Colombo, but that cannot really supplant an outing on a Sri Lankan pitch.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match will start on Friday, August 7.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match will be played at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match will start at 10 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Getting into rhythm before the big test.



Watch #TeamIndia take on SLC XI in the practice match at Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo, tomorrow from 10 AM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/60YR2MKv1k — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 6, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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