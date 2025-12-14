India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025, LIVE Streaming: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan come up against each other in a much-anticipated Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 game. It will be a Group A clash between the sides. Both teams are coming into this contest after starting their respective campaigns on a winning note. While India outplayed the United Arab Emirates by 234 runs in Dubai, Pakistan routed Malaysia by a margin of 297 runs in the same city, but at a different venue. Apart from the convincing wins, it was the performances of their openers that stole the show.

India's swashbuckling batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight with his stunning batting at ICC Academy Ground. Suryavanshi smashed 171 off 95 balls with the help of nine fours and 14 sixes, breaking two Asian records.

On the other hand, Suryavanshi's Pakistani counterpart Sameer Minhas smashed 177 not out off 148 balls - an innings laced with 11 fours and eight sixes - at The Sevens Stadium.

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, December 14.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)