Plenty has been said and written about India vs Pakistan fixtures in international cricket. Though the two countries don't play against each other in bilateral assignments, they do square off in ICC or ACC events. In the Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan met each other a total of three times, with all three of them ending in favour of the former. India and Pakistan can next be expected to face off in the 2026 T20 World Cup, though a special focus would remain on a possible clash in the 2028 Olympic Games. In the quadrennial event, a total of 12 teams -- 6 men's teams and 6 women's teams -- will participate. But, an India vs Pakistan clash might not happen.

In major tournaments, fans often witness thrilling India vs Pakistan matches. However, such a clash may not happen at the 2028 Olympics, as far as the current situation goes.

On Friday, during its recent board meeting in Dubai, the global cricket body confirmed that six teams each from the men's and women's categories will compete in the Los Angeles Olympics.

Instead of selecting teams based on ICC T20 International rankings, the top teams from each region/continent will qualify. The sixth team will be decided through a global qualifier. When it comes to T20I rankings, India remain the no. 1 side in the shortest format while Pakistan might not even be considered second best.

According to reports, ICC is expected to release detailed information soon. The roadmap for the tournament is nearly finalised.

Likely Teams Based on Current Understanding:

- Asia: India

- Oceania: Australia

- Europe: England

- Africa: South Africa

"The Board reviewed the ICC's ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape. At LA28, both men's and women's T20 events will feature six teams each, comprising 28 matches in total," an ICC release read.

It will be interesting to see whether the USA gets a spot as the host nation or if West Indies is given a chance. Details about the global qualifier are expected to be shared soon by the global cricket body. Pakistan is expected to make the cut only if two teams are allowed to participate from Asia.

A total of 28 matches will be played during the Los Angeles Olympics, with the tournament kicking off on July 12, 2028.