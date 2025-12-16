Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Eyes Fiery Comeback After Flopshow vs Pakistan
India U19 vs Malaysia U19 ACC Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India, after registering big wins against the UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan, will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run against Malaysia
India U19 vs Malaysia U19 LIVE: India, after registering big wins against the UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan, will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run against Malaysia at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. In-form India U19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a disappointing outing during the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground on Saturday. The left-handed opener was dismissed after scoring just five runs. He had scored 171 in the first match against the UAE and will now eye a fiery comeback. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Hello cricket aficionados, from the vibrant city of Dubai, we welcome you for an entertaining day of Under-19 Asia Cup, 2025 action. The historic The Sevens Stadium plays host as India Under-19 squares off against Malaysia Under-19 in what promises to be a close affair.