India U19 vs Malaysia U19 LIVE: India, after registering big wins against the UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan, will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run against Malaysia at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. In-form India U19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a disappointing outing during the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground on Saturday. The left-handed opener was dismissed after scoring just five runs. He had scored 171 in the first match against the UAE and will now eye a fiery comeback. (LIVE SCORECARD)

