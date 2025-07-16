India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Women's ODI
IND vs ENG1st Women's ODI Live Score:
IND vs ENG 1st Women's ODI Live: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Women's ODI of a three-match series in Southampton. After clinching the T20I series 3-2, India aim to carry the winning momentum into the ODIs. The series gives both sides a very good opportunity to get prepared ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year in India. Emma Lamb has been given the nod ahead of Alica Capsey at number three. For India, it's a great opportunity for their inexperienced bowling lineup to get used to these conditions. (Live Scorecard)
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live Scorecard
DRINKS!
1 run.
Fuller, on the leg stump. Natalie Sciver-Brunt blocks it back.
Shorter, on the stumps. Emma Lamb flicks it to square leg for one.
Slower and fuller, on off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat to long off for a single.
Tossed up and fuller, on off. Emma Lamb leans forward and drives it to cover for a single.
Shorter and on off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt rocks back and cuts it to cover for one.
Fuller, on the middle and off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt flicks it to the backward square leg region for one.
Shorter and outside off. Emma Lamb rocks back and cuts it to deep point for one.
A massive shout for LBW but turned down! Deepti Sharma is convinced but the impact looked to be outside off there. Harmanpreet Kaur takes Deepti's word and goes for the review. Fired in, very full, around the off stump, Natalie walks across for the paddle but fails to connect. A leg bye is sneaked in as the ball rolls off the front pad on the leg side. The UltraEdge shows no bat. And the front-on reply does show that the impact could be outside the line. Yes, the Ball Tracking confirms that the impact is indeed outside off. India Women lose their review. The 50-run stand comes up with this leg bye.
FOUR! Nicely played! Deepti Sharma bowls it slower and fuller, outside off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt gets down on one knee and sweeps it along the ground to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
Full and on the pads, knocked to mid on.
Short and on middle, Natalie Sciver-Brunt stabs it down.
Field positions change. Slip comes out and moves to the off side for more protection.
Fuller, outside off. Emma Lamb drives it to point.
Slower and fuller, outside off. Emma Lamb once again shuffles across and looks to paddle, but wears it on her arm.
FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up by Charani, on off, Lamb skips down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. Lofts its over mid on for a boundary.
Slower and fuller, on off. Emma Lamb looked to paddle it but changed her mind and played it to point.
Slower and fuller, on off. Emma Lamb gets forward and defends it back.
Full, on the stumps. Natalie Sciver-Brunt rocks back and works it to cover for one.