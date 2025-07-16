IND vs ENG 1st Women's ODI Live: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Women's ODI of a three-match series in Southampton. After clinching the T20I series 3-2, India aim to carry the winning momentum into the ODIs. The series gives both sides a very good opportunity to get prepared ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year in India. Emma Lamb has been given the nod ahead of Alica Capsey at number three. For India, it's a great opportunity for their inexperienced bowling lineup to get used to these conditions. (Live Scorecard)

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud