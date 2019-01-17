BCCI Announces Schedule For Women's Home Series Against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixture for the One-day International (ODI) and Twenty 20 (T20I) series between the India and England women's cricket teams . The series will comprise three ODIs and equal number of T20Is. All the three one-day matches will be played in Mumbai while the T20I series will be played in Guwahati. The two teams will first play the 50-overs format, scheduled to commence from February 22 while the T20I series will begin from March 4.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India and England & Wales Cricket Board announce the schedule for the upcoming home series of the India women's team against England. The series will comprise three ODIs that will start from 9:00AM IST and three T20Is which will start at 10:00AM IST,” BCCI said in a release.

“The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The T20Is will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

“England will play a warm-up game against BP XI on 18th February at the Wankhede stadium,” the release further stated.

ODI Schedule

1st ODI – February 22 in Mumbai

2nd ODI - February 25 in Mumbai

3rd ODI - February 28 in Mumbai

T20I schedule

1st T20I – March 4 in Guwahati

2nd T20I – March 7 in Guwahati

3rd T20I – March 9 in Guwahati

Ahead of the home series against England, the Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to play a three-match ODI and T20I series against New Zealand in New Zealand starting January 24.

India will head back home after the third and final T20I which will be held on February 10 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.