Krunal Pandya Sets T20Is Record For A Spinner In Australia

All-rounder Krunal Pandya while featuring for only his sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) for India recorded the best bowling figure by a spinner in Australia. The 27-year-old Krunal Pandya ran through the Australian top and middle order to record figures of 4/36 during the third and final T20I in Sydney. It was also his personal best figures in the T20Is. Krunal was also the pick of the bowlers for India with the hosts managing to post 164/6 on board after opting to bat.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took note of the feat and appreciated Krunal for his effort.

Krunal, who made his debut in the shortest format of the game against the Windies earlier this month, now has six wickets to his name.

The home team lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning a nail-biting and rain-affected first match in Brisbane by four runs, with the second in Melbourne abandoned due to persistent showers.

It means the best India can do now is share the T20 spoils ahead of their four Test series starting in Adelaide next month.

Australia's inconsistent batting has been a concern since the ball-tampering scandal in March, as has building partnerships.

Captain Aaron Finch had much to prove, having only managed a top score of 41 in 10 innings across all formats. He crunched a four off Khaleel Ahmed in his first over to signal an attacking intent.

At the other end, D'Arcy Short also looked in good nick and they were running well between the wicket, taking plenty of quick ones to build a 50 partnership.

Finch was given a second life on 23 when Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch at long-on, closing his eyes just as the ball landed -- then popped out of his hands.

But he didn't last much longer, mistiming a sweep and getting a top edge to Pandya off Kuldeep Yadav and he was gone for 28 off 23 balls.

His dismissal sparked an incredible few balls.

Glenn Maxwell came in, elevated up the order ahead of Chris Lynn, and was given out lbw on the third ball he faced, but the decision was overturned on review.

On the very next delivery, Short was also given out lbw, this time to Pandya. He too reviewed but lost and his innings was over on 33.

In came Ben McDermott and he tried to sweep Pandya on his first ball and was out lbw for a golden duck, leaving Australia in trouble, losing three wickets for five runs to be 73-3.

It halted their momentum and Maxwell was caught off Pandya near the boundary for 13.

The big-hitting Lynn began adding to the scoreboard but indecision from Marcus Stoinis saw him run out for 13 and Australia's hopes of a bigger score were all but over.

