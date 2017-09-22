 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Australia: Indore Pitch Will Be Helpful For Wrist Spinners, Says Pitch Curator

Updated: 22 September 2017 19:13 IST

The Australian batsmen have struggled against India's spinners Kuldeep and Chahal in the first two matches with the former becoming only the third Indian to take a hat-trick in ODIs.

India vs Australia: Indore Pitch Will Be Helpful For Wrist Spinners, Says Pitch Curator
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket in the 2nd ODI against Australia. © AFP

Virat Kohli-led India will look to fancy their chances of attaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia for the third ODI at Holkar Stadium, Indore on September 24. As India's newest spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are proving to be lethal and unplayable for the visitors, Holkar Stadium's pitch curator Samandar Singh Chauhan, on Friday, said that the track will prove to be belter but at the same time will be helpful for the spinners too. The Madhya Pradesh CA curator further added that the pitch won't crumble and hence only the wrist spinners will be able to make an impact.

"We have used black cotton soil, brought from different parts of Madhya Pradesh. In this weather, it won't crumble and it won't be very dry. It has capacity to hold water but it will be good for the wrist spinners," Chauhan said.

The Australian batsmen have struggled against India's spinners Kuldeep and Chahal in the first two matches with the former becoming only the third Indian to take a hat-trick in ODIs.

"We had used this pitch for a two-day match between the players of our Ranji players. Ninety overs were bowled on both days on September 7 and 8 and good runs were scored. It should be a high scoring game," Chauhan added.

Holkar stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen as Virender Sehwag had struck his career-best ODI score of 219 against the West Indies in December 2011.

India captain Virat Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand in the first innings of the third Test here last year and Ajinkya Rahane had scored 188 in the same innings.

Before the start of the series, it was said that 300-plus score would be norm but the first two matches have not seen that happening.

The city has also been experiencing rain in the last few days. There is forecast of sporadic showers during the next two days. The ground was kept under covers after a heavy downpour from last midnight till Friday afternoon.

However, a strong drainage system in place means that a ground staff of 80 people can get the field ready for play in an hour even after a strong spell of rain.

"We are equipped with three super soppers, 12 sump well -- each having 60-feet deep boring - and 48 100-feet borewells to make the ground ready," Chauhan, who has been associated with MPCA for the last 22 years, said.

The first match in Chennai was a truncated affair and in Kolkata as well the rain had interrupted the match for a brief period.

The MPCA officials indicated that if there is bright sunshine on Sunday, batting first will be the order of the day whichever skipper wins the toss.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Australia Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Singh Chahal India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The wrist spinners will be able to make an impact
  • Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are proving to be lethal
  • Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand at Holkar
Related Articles
Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina
Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina
India vs Australia 2nd T20, Highlights: Australia Beat India By 8 Wickets, Level Series
India vs Australia 2nd T20, Highlights: Australia Beat India By 8 Wickets, Level Series
India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Suffers 'Brain Fade' While Facing Kuldeep Yadav
India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Suffers 'Brain Fade' While Facing Kuldeep Yadav
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.