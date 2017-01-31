India versus Bangladesh: Abhinav Mukund Recalled, Wriddhiman Saha Makes Comeback

Parthiv Patel was on Tuesday dropped from the Indian squad for the lone Test with Bangladesh as Wriddhiman Saha, who was out of action for the third and fourth Tests with England following an injury, returned to the squad. Tamil Nadu left-hander Abhinav Mukund also got another call-up for the Test squad. The selection committee, which met in New Delhi, largely retained the same squad that had great success against the English in the recently-concluded Test series.

The squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya.

Also back in action are Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who had both been rested for the T20 International series with England. Jayant Yadav too returns to action.

Patel was in the headlines when he scored a match-winning century to guide Gujarat to their Ranji Trophy title against Mumbai.

However, Saha went one better when he scored his maiden first-class double-century for Rest of India against Gujarat in an Irani Cup-winning effort.

Mukund comes back into the Test side after a hiatus of five years. He had made his debut against the West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica, in June, 2011, and played the last of his five Tests against England at Nottingham in July-August, 2011.

India host Bangladesh in the lone Test to be played in Hyderabad from February 9.