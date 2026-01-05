India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: India and South Africa Under-19s return to Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday for the second unofficial ODI of their three-match series, after Vaibhav Suryavanshi's team took a 1–0 lead by winning the opening match. The visitors clinched a victory in the first game by 25 runs (DLS method), where Harvansh Singh Pangalia's brilliant 93 and R.S. Ambrish's 65 rescued the innings to post a formidable total of 301. For the hosts, Jorich van Schalkwyk's gritty half-century and JJ Basson's four-wicket haul were the primary highlights, and they will be desperate to level the series by tightening their middle-order discipline and capitalising on early breakthroughs.

When will the India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI will take place on Monday, January 05.

Where will the India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI be held?

The India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI will be held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will the India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI start?

The India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI?

The India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI?

The India vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel.