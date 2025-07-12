India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test, Live Updates: After clinching the five-match ODI series, India U19 team is all set to face England in the first Youth Test from Saturday at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. The series will feature of two Tests as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. IPL prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his fiery form in the ODIs as he emerged as the highest run-scorer with 355 runs in five matches. He will now aim for a similar outing in the longest format too. (Live Scorecard)