Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Cricket
Story ProgressBack to home

India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Day 3 of the first Youth Test between India Under-19 and England Under-19 sees the visitors firmly on the front foot. After amassing a mammoth total of 540 batting first, led by team captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wonderkid Ayush Mhatre's century, India U19 sent half the England batting back into the dugout by the end of Day 2. As it stands, England U19 ended Day 2 on 230/5, trailing India by 310 runs, with their top run-scorer being Rocky Flintoff (93), the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. (Live Scorecard)

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
England U19 England U19 India U19 India U19 England vs India, 2025 Cricket Ayush Mhatre Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi England Under-19 vs India Under-19, 2nd Youth Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.