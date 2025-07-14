India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Day 3 of the first Youth Test between India Under-19 and England Under-19 sees the visitors firmly on the front foot. After amassing a mammoth total of 540 batting first, led by team captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wonderkid Ayush Mhatre's century, India U19 sent half the England batting back into the dugout by the end of Day 2. As it stands, England U19 ended Day 2 on 230/5, trailing India by 310 runs, with their top run-scorer being Rocky Flintoff (93), the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. (Live Scorecard)