India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 4, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their innings from 128/3 on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Youth Test against England U19 at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. Currently, Vihaan Malhotra (34*) Abhigyan Kundu (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India lead by 229 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre gave India a flying start, adding 77 runs in 12 overs, before the latter fell to off-spinner Archie Vaughan, son of former England skipper Michael. Vaughan (3/14 off 10 overs) also accounted for Suryavanshi soon after the young Indian crossed his fifty. (Live Scorecard)