India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 4, Live Score Updates
India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 4, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their innings from 128/3 on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Youth Test against England U19.
India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 4, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their innings from 128/3 on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Youth Test against England U19 at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. Currently, Vihaan Malhotra (34*) Abhigyan Kundu (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as India lead by 229 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre gave India a flying start, adding 77 runs in 12 overs, before the latter fell to off-spinner Archie Vaughan, son of former England skipper Michael. Vaughan (3/14 off 10 overs) also accounted for Suryavanshi soon after the young Indian crossed his fifty. (Live Scorecard)
1st Youth Test, India Under-19 in England, 2 Youth Test Series, 2025, Jul 12, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-U19
439/10 (114.5)
IND-U19
540/10 (112.5), 166/3 (34.0)
The Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, Beckenham
India Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.88
Batsman
Vihan Malhotra
61 (80)
Abhigyan Kundu
6* (28)
Bowler
Alex Green
64/0 (11)
Archie Vaughan
33/3 (13)
