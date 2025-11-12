Abhishek Sharma is the embodiment that nothing really is impossible in modern-day T20I cricket. The swashbuckling southpaw is arguably the most destructive batter in the world. Over the last year, Abhishek has smashed two memorable centuries - a knock of 135, the highest-ever individual score by an Indian in a T20I, and an innings of 141, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase down an improbable target of 246 in IPL 2025. Now, Abhishek has seemingly got a tattoo that symbolizes his motto while batting.

In an Instagram post, it has been revealed that the No. 1 T20I batter in the world has had a tattoo inked on the wrist of his right hand.

"It will happen" - the tattoo reads, a motivational slogan that goes along nicely with Abhishek's style of batting.

The post revealing Abhishek's new tattoo went viral on social media, receiving nearly one lakh likes within the first 10 hours of being posted. Abhishek also shared images of his tattoo on his Instagram story.

Abhishek boasts a huge lead at the top of the men's T20I batting rankings. The left-hander is on 925 rating points, 76 ahead of second-placed Phil Salt and 137 ahead of the next-best Indian, Tilak Varma.

His form in recent months has been quite sensational. Abhishek was named the 'Player of the Tournament' in the Asia Cup 2025, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer by quite some margin as India won the title.

Abhishek then followed it up by being the 'Player of the Series' against Australia Down Under, as India won 2-1. Once again, he was the highest run-scorer of the series.

The 25-year-old has emerged into an undroppable member of India's T20I team. Fortunately for India, he appears to be hitting his best form just ahead of the T20 World Cup on home soil, which will take place in February and March 2026.