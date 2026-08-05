The competition for a place in the Indian cricket team can be overwhelming for even the best of players. Even if one gets chances, sustaining a place in the national side amidst cut-throat competition in a country where there is no dearth of talent can be an even taller task. Numerous examples abound in Indian cricket where terrific success in domestic cricket could not guarantee a place in the Indian cricket team. Faiz Fazal is one such example.

Fazal played for Vidarbha and Railways in domestic cricket. In the 2015-16 domestic season, the left-handed opener made 714 first-class runs at an average of 44.62, with three centuries. Overall, he has 9,184 first-class runs in 138 matches at an average of 41.

He made his debut for India in his thirties during a tour of Zimbabwe in 2016. Back then, he was the first Indian player in 16 years to make his ODI debut in his thirties. In the only ODI he played, on June 15, 2016, in Harare, Fazal scored 55* off 61 balls in a 125-run chase. KL Rahul (63* off 70 balls) was the batter at the other end.

After that match, he never played another ODI.

Fazal ultimately retired in February 2021. "Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago," Fazal had written in an Instagram post then.

"It's been an unforgettable ride, filled with cherished memories that I'll hold dear forever. Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha has been the greatest honor of my life, and donning those cricket jerseys has always filled me with immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey. You'll be deeply missed.

"As one chapter closes, another awaits, and while bidding adieu to my professional cricket career fills me with mixed emotions, I'm eagerly looking forward to embracing the new adventures that lie ahead."

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