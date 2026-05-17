The Indian Test team won't have too many surprises but there could be serious conversations about Rishabh Pant's future as red-ball format vice-captain when the national selectors meet in Guwahati on Tuesday to select Test and ODI squads for the series against Afghanistan. It is understood that there is a growing feeling that the leadership role isn't sitting well with the 28-year-old flamboyant keeper-batter as two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants offers a testimony. It's also not to be forgotten that Pant wasn't tactically very astute when handed captaincy in the absence of Shubman Gill during a Test match against South Africa in Guwahati last November.

“Indian cricket simply cannot afford to lose a batting match-winner like Rishabh. He has won and set-up Test matches with his aggressive batting. There is a growing feeling among men who matter that whenever he has been entrusted with additional responsibility, he doesn't seem to make good decisions while batting,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Giving him an opportunity to play freely could be foremost on the minds of the selection committee.”

Pant's current form could also give sleepless nights to the selection committee as there remains a question mark about his place as second wicketkeeper in the ODI set-up behind KL Rahul.

With Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also in the ranks, Pant could feel the heat as far as 50-over set-up is concerned.

Bumrah will either play Test or rest whole series

If the BCCI medical team is fine with Jasprit Bumrah's workload, then the senior pacer will play the one-off Test but there is absolutely no chance of him playing the three-match ODI series looking at his workload during the ongoing IPL.

“If the medical team appoves Bumrah's workload is under permissible limits, he might play the Test match against Afghanistan.

“But there is no chance of him playing the ODI series. If there is slightest issue with his workload, he will be rested for the full series,” said the BCCI source privy to developments.

Prince Yadav, the find among Indian pacers during this IPL season, hasn't been picked for the tri-nation List A series in Sri Lanka because he is a serious contender to be picked for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

SKY's future could be discussed

While India is not playing any T20Is against Afghanistan, the selection committee along with secretary Devajit Saikia will have an informal discussion about the future of Suryakumar Yadav because of his poor run of form during the last one and half years.

It is understood that head coach Gautam Gambhir's inputs will go a long way in deciding Suryakumar's future as national captain.

In case he is removed from captaincy, it will be difficult for him to keep his place in the side as a batter alone.

The safest option is to give him a chance to lead against Ireland and England and decide on his future looking at his batting performance in that series but there is no guarantee now that the selectors will tread that path.

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