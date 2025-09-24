India Squad Announcement, IND vs WI Tests: The BCCI is expected to announce India's Test squad ahead of a two-match series against the West Indies, starting October 2. The matches will be played in Delhi (Oct 2-6) and Ahmedabad (Oct 10-14). Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the cut as has reportedly requested a break from red-ball cricket. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant is also set to miss the series, having suffered a fractured left foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester against England.

Here are the LIVE Updates of India Test Squad Announcement for West Indies