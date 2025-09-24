India Squad Announcement, IND vs WI Tests: The BCCI is expected to announce India's Test squad ahead of a two-match series against the West Indies, starting October 2. The matches will be played in Delhi (Oct 2-6) and Ahmedabad (Oct 10-14). Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the cut as has reportedly requested a break from red-ball cricket. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant is also set to miss the series, having suffered a fractured left foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester against England.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India Test Squad Announcement for West Indies
India Test Squad Announcement LIVE: Here's the likely 15!
India's Likely 15-man Squad for West Indies Test Series: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy and N Jagadeesan (wk).
India Test Squad Announcement LIVE: Karun Nair faces snub!
Meanwhile, the future of Karun Nair also hangs in balance after disappointing returns in his comeback series against England. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Nair, who ended up scoring 205 runs in eight innings against England, could see himself miss out on the 2-match series, with Devdutt Padikkal being preferred over him for the middle-order spot.
India Test Squad Announcement LIVE: No Iyer, Pant!
Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are set to miss out with injuries. While Iyer has reportedly requested a break from red-ball cricket, Pant is on the road to recovery after fracturing his foot in England. According to Indian Express, Iyer informed the BCCI that he is unable to play four or more consecutive days due to recurring physical issues.
India Test Squad Announcement LIVE: Good morning!
Hello and welcome! The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce a 15-man squad for the West Indies Test series, starting October 2. The two teams will square off in a two-game rubber, with matches in Ahmedabad and Delhi.