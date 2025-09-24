India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India aim for a spot in the final of Asia Cup 2025 as they face Bangladesh in their second Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai tonight. A victory will take Team India into the summit clash as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will reach the mark of 4 points, eliminating Sri Lanka, who could get to a maximum of 2 points. If India win tonight, both Bangladesh and Pakistan will have two points each from as many matches, and the winner of the contest between the sides will make it to the summit clash. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India on a winning streak
India remain as the only side in the ongoing edition of the tournament that is unbeaten. They started their campaign with an easy nine-wicket win over United Arab Emirates, followed it with a 7-wicket win over Pakistan, and then defeated Oman by 21 runs. The winning run continued and India beat Pakistan in Super Four stage by 6 wickets. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side eyes a fifth victory on trot here.
Abhishek Sharma had a tussle with Pakistan pacers during his knock and his replies came with the bat.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Eyes on Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma, India's find in the shortest format, continues his terrific form in T20I cricket. He has scored 173 runs in 4 matches at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 208.43. The southpaw comes into the Bangladesh game after a sensational 39-ball 74 vs Pakistan that also earned him the Player of the Match award in the game.
India, who started their Super Four campaign with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, could qualify for the final if they beat Bangladesh tonight. In that scenario, Sri Lanka will be eliminated and one team between Bangladesh or Pakistan would face India in summit clash.
