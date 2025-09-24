India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India aim for a spot in the final of Asia Cup 2025 as they face Bangladesh in their second Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai tonight. A victory will take Team India into the summit clash as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will reach the mark of 4 points, eliminating Sri Lanka, who could get to a maximum of 2 points. If India win tonight, both Bangladesh and Pakistan will have two points each from as many matches, and the winner of the contest between the sides will make it to the summit clash. (Live Scorecard)

