India left-arm spinner Shree Charani retained her position as the world's No.1 T20I bowler in the latest rankings released on Tuesday, although England duo Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell have moved closer to the summit following their impressive performances at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Charani, who finished India's campaign with 14 wickets to emerge as one of the tournament's standout bowlers, continues to lead the rankings despite the team's group-stage exit. However, with several players still featuring in the knockout stages, her lead remains under threat.

Ecclestone climbed one place to third after taking eight wickets in the tournament so far, while fellow England pacer Bell made an even bigger jump, rising three places to fourth. South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba also gained one place to move into fifth, while Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu improved one spot to ninth.

Among the other notable movers in the bowling rankings, South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp jumped seven places to 14th, Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce surged 17 spots to 26th, and New Zealand seamer Bree Illing climbed six places to 31st.

Australia opener Georgia Voll retained her place as the world's No.1 T20I batter despite a poor performance in the last group-stage match against India.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt moved up one place to joint third, while Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu climbed two positions to seventh after her unbeaten century against Ireland during the group stage.

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, currently the tournament's leading run-scorer, gained five places to 11th. Australia veteran Ellyse Perry also rose five spots to 17th, South Africa's Annerie Dercksen advanced four places to 24th, and Scotland's Darcey Carter jumped 13 positions to 42nd.

There was no change at the top of the T20I all-rounders' rankings, with West Indies captain Hayley Matthews retaining the No.1 position ahead of New Zealand's Melie Kerr.

Ireland's Orla Prendergast was the biggest mover among the leading all-rounders, climbing two places to joint third. Kapp improved to eighth, Bryce rose to 11th, while Australia's Annabel Sutherland advanced two spots to 17th.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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