Left-arm India seamer Jaydev Unadkat will join his Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex for three games in the County Championship in September. Unadkat played for India in the two-Test series against the West Indies last month. “Jaydev will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex look to secure promotion to the first division,” Sussex said in a release. While Pujara has captained Sussex in the previous season, it will be the first County stint for Unadkat, makes it a rare instance for two Indian players representing the same side on English domestic circuit.

"The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career,” said Unadkat.

"I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly helping the team win games,” he added.

Unadkat joining Sussex also effectively rules him out of contention for the Asia Cup, to be followed by the 50-over World Cup.

It was reported by PTI earlier that left-arm seamer Unadkat was in contention for a place in India's 15-man squad for the World Cup — alongside Shardul Thakur — but signing up with the English side puts an end to the debate.

Advertisement

Additionally, there is a direct clash in dates of the matches Unadkat is set to play for Sussex and India's next assignment — the Asia Cup — to be played from August 30 to September 17.

Sussex will play against Durham from September 6-9, against Leicestershire from September 10-13 and against Derbyshire from September 19-22.

It also implies that the 31-year-old Unadkat, who has also captained Saurashtra, is being perceived as a red-ball specialist and could be back in contention for India's Test series in South Africa at the end of the year.

Sussex, currently coached by former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, will be looking for promotion to the first division of the County Championship.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)