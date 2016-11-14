 
India-New Zealand ODI Series Highest-Rated in Last 3 Years

Updated: 14 November 2016 20:35 IST

The ODI series against New Zealand delivered more average impressions on the Star Sports network than last year's India-South Africa series

India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the five-match ODI series. © BCCI

New Delhi:

The India-New Zealand One-Day International (ODI) series was the highest-rated bilateral ODI cricket series in the last three years, principal broadcasters Star Sports said on Monday.

The ODI series against the Kiwis delivered 7,397 ('000) average impressions on the network, surpassing last year's India-South Africa series which secured 6,153 ('000) average impressions. The average impressions are measured in units of thousands -- '000.

To complement its scale, the broadcast was bolstered by new look graphics and the best of experts on the commentary panel, cutting across demographic boundaries and capturing the imagination of a diverse fan base.

"The India-NZ ODI series setting a new record benchmark as the highest-rated bilateral ODI series in the last three years further affirms that nothing is adored like quality cricket in this country," Star Sports CEO Nitin Kukreja said in a statement.

"With a packed home season of cricket coming up with world class opponents like England and Australia visiting India, Star Sports network is committed to delight cricket fans across India with the most comprehensive coverage of this sport," he added. 

Topics : Cricket India New Zealand
Highlights
  • The India-New Zealand ODI series is the highest-rated in the last 3 years
  • Star Sports said the series delivered 7,397,000 average impressions
  • India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the series
