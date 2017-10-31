BCCI Condoles Sad Demise Of Former General Manager MV Sridhar

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday condoled the sad demise of its former General Manager MV Sridhar, who had recently resigned from his position. Sridhar, 51, passed away at his residence in Hyderabad after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He was in charge of BCCI's cricket operations till last month for nearly four years.

"He joined the BCCI in 2013 as General Manager and played an instrumental role in cricket operations. He served as the Hony. Secretary and Vice President of Hyderabad Cricket Association and represented HCA on the Board," BCCI said in a statement.

On many occasions, Sridhar was BCCI's 'Go To Man' in crisis situations. He twice served as a manager with the Indian cricket team.

His role as an administrative manager in Australia during the infamous 'Monkeygate' involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds was laudable. Sridhar was there throughout the hearing and was the link between the team and the board.

In July this year, Sridhar was sent to the West Indies by the BCCI following Anil Kumble's resignation, after his much publicised differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

During his playing days, he was one of the pillars of Hyderabad cricket during the 1990's and was also one of their better captains. With Mohammed Azharuddin busy on national duty for most of the 90's, it was Sridhar and Abdul Azeem, who shouldered the burden of Hyderabad batting during that phase.

"Dr Sridhar twice served as a manager with the Indian cricket team and was recently asked to supervise the Indian team during the tour to West Indies. He led the Hyderabad Ranji team with great distinction during his playing days. He scored 6701 runs in 97 first-class games and also recorded an individual highest score of 366 for Hyderabad," the BCCI release further stated.