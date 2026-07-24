India bowling coach Sunil Joshi said a tweak in run-up has helped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi regain his rhythm against Zimbabwe after a below par outing against England recently. Bishnoi's spell of 4-0-24-1 here on Thursday in the first T20I read far better than his 4-0-60-0 against England at Manchester earlier this month. Jacob Bethell hammered him for 29 runs in an over in England's romp at Old Trafford.

"It's important to understand that win was a must, which has happened and I'm very pleased with the bowling performances. Bishnoi hasn't changed anything in his action," Joshi said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"He has re-aligned the run-up a bit. We've also communicated with (spin bowling coach) Sairaj (Bahutule). So, we've had good conversations with him.

"Eventually, we've seen that he's not even going close to the return crease, which is very pleasing for him, honestly, and for us also," he added.

Joshi said all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has promise and he should be allowed time to settle down.

"Suryansh is making his place in the Indian team. Hardik (Pandya) has made his place. Shivam (Dube) has made his place. So, Suryansh is a rising talent. We have to persist with him.

"He's working on good things, good areas. That's what we want in the T20 format," said Joshi, who is standing in for regular bowling coach Morne Morkel during the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The former India left-arm spinner was also delighted to see the outings of express pacers Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma.

Joshi said they have been worthy additions to India's pace talent pool.

"It's very pleasing because he (Mayank) has come back very strong (after injury). His rhythm has been very good. Ashok... we have seen how he is effective in Sri Lanka (during India A tour).

"He got the opportunity for that. It's a good thing for the Indian fast bowling pool that we have so many fast bowlers. We just have to prepare them as opportunities can come at any time," he added.

Is there a plan to use Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who all can roll their arm over, as part-time bowlers going forward? "I think all three are good bowlers, all-rounders. Abhishek has improved a lot. The coaches always want him to improve every time. Harsh Dubey has also performed well.

"We also have Tilak Verma. In fact, he's also another optional bowler. We have conversations with him about not giving too many runs, giving more dot balls, and focussing on the basics." Joshi said it's better to focus on Sooryavanshi's batting at the moment, his strong suit.

"Let's focus on his batting. He's been sensational. This is a happy hunting ground for him. He performed well in the U19 World Cup finals.

"Vaibhav has been very comfortable with his batting. Whenever we get time we'll work with him in the BCCI Centre of Excellence," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade