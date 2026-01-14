Rumours of a communication breakdown between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been floating for a while. There is a widespread belief that Kohli and Rohit do not get along as well with Gambhir as they did with his predecessors like Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. Some even suggest that the communication between Gambhir and Rohit-Kohli is at the bare minimum. When India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was asked about the perceived communication issue, he categorically denied it.

Whenever head coach Gambhir has been asked about Kohli and Rohit playing the 2027 ODI World Cup, he has refrained from giving the two batting icons assurance of any kind. Gambhir's stance, since the question was put in front of him for the first time, has been that there is plenty of time before the quadrennial event.

But over the last few weeks, Kohli and Rohit have shown exceptional form with the bat, making it nearly impossible for the selectors and the team management to look beyond them in ODI cricket.

"They discuss with Gautam about the ODI format, about the matches we have, and about our plans going to South Africa. Most of the time I'm there, and whenever I'm listening, they definitely share their experience. I always see them talking," Kotak stated in the press conference ahead of the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

"See, both of them are so senior and so experienced. They definitely make plans. They want to practise at all the venues.

"If they feel they need to, they'll go a couple of days in advance. And they practise because they both have also been such outstanding players for India. They know now they're playing one format, and I'm sure they are thinking that one format, they want India to win everywhere when they are there, and they are performing.

To prolong their ODI careers, both Kohli and Rohit have gone the extra mile. Rohit is said to have lost over 10 kgs in a bid to meet the fitness standards in the current team. Kohli, on the other hand, played the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the start of the New Zealand series.

"So planning-wise and all, they are someone who are brilliant. They know what they need to do. They know what their body needs, not only batting, even the fitness, whatever requirements they have.

"They are thorough professionals. So I don't think they need to be told that they need to do this or that. In fact, the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players, and they do discuss," Kotak said.