India Champions vs Australia Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2025: India Champions are all set to face Australia Champions in their upcoming World Championship of Legends match on Saturday in Leeds. India refused to play against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match, due to the political tensions between the two nations. Following this, they faced South Africa Champions and faced massive 88-run defeat against them. South Africa Champions captain AB de Villiers rolled back the years, smashing a 30-ball 63 with the bat and orchestrating a mind-boggling catch in the outfield to power his side to victory.

Yuvraj Singh and co, who are also the defending champions, will aim for dominating win against Australia, who consist of Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, and others.

When will the India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played on Saturday, July 26.

Where will the India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match start?

The India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will start at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

