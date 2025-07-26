Story ProgressBack to home
India Champions Vs Australia Champions LIVE | Ind Vs Aus WCL LIVE Score: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan India Solid Start
India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: Yuvraj Singh-led India have lost the toss and have been asked to bat first
India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates© X (Twitter)
India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: India have lost the toss and have been asked to bat first. After a shocking defeat in their opening match against South Africa, India Champions aim for redemption. India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh said they would have bowled as well. He added that they will look to score runs and they willl look to win the tournament. He added Harbhajan Singh has been inluded in place of Stuart Binny, India's top-scorer in the match against South Africa. In India's first match of the Tournament, India suffered a massive 88-run defeat against the Proteas after AB de Villiers fought against his age and played a 30-ball 63-run knock. (Live Scorecard)
Match 10, World Championship of Legends, 2025, Jul 26, 2025
Play In Progress
IAC
25/0 (2.2)
AAC
Headingley, Leeds
Australia Champions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 10.71
Batsman
Robin Uthappa
15* (10)
Shikhar Dhawan
8 (5)
Bowler
Brett Lee
16/0 (1.2)
Peter Siddle
8/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
India vs Australia, WCL 2025, Live Updates
1 run, played towards mid off.
SIX! This one connects well! Back of a length, on off, Robin Uthappa comes forward again and pulls it powerfully over square leg for a biggie.
Slower one, and it keeps low. Robin Uthappa looks to flick it but misses.
A wayward bouncer, on off, Robin Uthappa looks to pull it but misses. No ball called for height. Free hit coming up...
Too full, on off, Shikhar Dhawan digs it to covers. He wanted a single but was sent back.
Length, on leg, Robin Uthappa flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Full, on off, Shikhar Dhawan taps it to covers for one.
On a length, outside off, Shikhar Dhawan shoulders arms at it.
Lands it down leg, Robin Uthappa looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and rolls fine. They collect a leg bye.
SIX! Lovely piece of timing! Fuller one, down the leg side, Robin Uthappa uses the pace of the ball and clips it over fine leg for a biggie.
Peter Siddle to share the attack.
FOUR! Shot! Much fuller and width on offer, Shikhar Dhawan reaches out to it and slashes it over point for a boundary.
Goes full this time, Robin Uthappa turns it to mid-wicket for one.
Length again, outside off, Robin Uthappa walks forward and looks to heave it but gets beaten.
On a length, just outside off, and it shapes away. Robin Uthappa looks to block it but misses.
Good length, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan tucks it through mid-wicket for three runs. He gets off the mark now.
Much fuller, some swing as well. Robin Uthappa taps it to covers for one.
We are all set for the game to begin. Both sides stride out in the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Australia's first, followed by the national anthem of India. Right then, we are now done with the pre-match formalities. The Australian players take their respective field positions. Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa will open up for India Champions. Brett Lee has the new ball in hand. Let's get underway...
Yuvraj Singh, the skipper of India Champions, says that they would have bowled as well. He says that the ODI game that he played earlier was a good batting wicket. He adds that they will look to score runs and they willl ook to win the tournament. Ends by saying that Harbhajan Singh comes in for Stuart Binny.
Brett Lee, the skipper of Australia Champions, says that they will bowl first as the conditions are good. He adds that Lynn, in the last game, was excellent and the outfield looks nice and they are going with the same team.