India Champions vs Australia Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: India have lost the toss and have been asked to bat first. After a shocking defeat in their opening match against South Africa, India Champions aim for redemption. India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh said they would have bowled as well. He added that they will look to score runs and they willl look to win the tournament. He added Harbhajan Singh has been inluded in place of Stuart Binny, India's top-scorer in the match against South Africa. In India's first match of the Tournament, India suffered a massive 88-run defeat against the Proteas after AB de Villiers fought against his age and played a 30-ball 63-run knock. (Live Scorecard)