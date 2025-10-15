All-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad ahead of their tournament opener against Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday due to back stiffness, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday. Dube flew back home from Srinagar on Tuesday, and the move is believed to be a precaution as he is also a key part of the T20I squad, which will be playing in Australia after the conclusion of the ODI leg on October 23. The series will consist of five matches.

Dube had a solid Asia Cup, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav utilised him as a regular bowling option - faith he repaid by taking five wickets. In the final, he not only bowled a tight three-over spell, giving away just 23 runs, but also played a 33-run cameo to help India chase down 147 against Pakistan in a tense encounter.

Mumbai will be welcoming back all-rounder Musheer Khan, who missed the last season due to a road accident which left him with neck and collar bone injuries. Dube will have to wait for his Ranji return after the Australia tour.

Also, Sarfaraz Khan is back in the squad, who was not picked for the West Indies series at home due to a quadriceps injury.

Mumbai will be led by Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who took over the reins from Ajinkya Rahane, who stepped down from the role ahead of the season.

Rahane has been training for the season since July, stating on the Sky Sports Podcast that he had his kit bag in the UK while on a broadcast assignment for the tour to England.

Mumbai, the previous year's runners-up and 42-time winners, are part of Group D alongside Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad, Delhi, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. In their match against Jammu and Kashmir last year, Mumbai suffered a shocking five-wicket loss at the Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds.

