Bangladesh and India are "sincere" in their search for a new date for a white-ball series that was first supposed to take place last year, Bangladesh cricket chief Tamim Iqbal said. The three one-day internationals and three T20 matches in Bangladesh were originally planned for August 2025 but then political relations soured between the two countries. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then said the series would be played this September, but there is no sign of it happening imminently.

"Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens," Tamim, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said on the podcast Not out Noman on Sunday.

"Both BCCI and BCB, we are looking at windows as well, which time what can be done."

He added: "Intentions are very positive."

There was no immediate response from the BCCI.

Dhaka and New Delhi have been at odds since a 2024 mass uprising toppled then Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

She fled to India, her long-time ally, where she remains in hiding.

In February, Bangladesh refused to send a team to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

India last toured Bangladesh for a cricket series in 2022.

Bangladesh visited India in September-October 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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