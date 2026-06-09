India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Nation Series 2026, Live Streaming: Some of India's finest next-gen players will be in action as the Tri-Nation 'A' Series, featuring India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, gets underway at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday. The tournament begins with an opening clash between India and Sri Lanka, with the former captained by Tilak Varma. The Indian squad boasts several well-known names, including Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Arshad Khan. Even within this India A setup, competition for places is fierce, particularly for the opening slots. A total of seven matches will be played across the series, with the top two teams progressing to the final.

Here's all you need to know about India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series 2026 Match:

When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match will take place on Tuesday, June 09.

Where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match be held?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match start?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match toss will take place 10:30 AM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

In India, India A vs Sri Lanka A live telecast will happen on the Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

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