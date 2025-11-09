India A vs South Africa A Live Updates: South Africa A face an uphill task on the final day of the 2nd unofficial Test against India A. Chasing a mammoth 417, the visitors will resume at 25/0, hoping to avoid defeat after openers Lesego Senokwane and Jordan Hermann survived 11 testing overs from senior pacers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. Earlier, Dhruv Jurel struck his fifth first-class century and second in the match, further strengthening his case for a middle-order spot in next week's first South Africa Test in Kolkata. His unbeaten 127 rescued a floundering India A innings for the second time in the game, guiding them to 382 for 7 declared. (Live Scorecard)