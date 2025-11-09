Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs South Africa A Live Score 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4: India A Eye Wickets As SA A Face Uphill Task
India A vs South Africa A Live: South Africa A face an uphill task on the final day of the 2nd unofficial Test against India A.
India A vs South Africa A Live Scorecard 2nd Unofficial Test© AFP
India A vs South Africa A Live Updates: South Africa A face an uphill task on the final day of the 2nd unofficial Test against India A. Chasing a mammoth 417, the visitors will resume at 25/0, hoping to avoid defeat after openers Lesego Senokwane and Jordan Hermann survived 11 testing overs from senior pacers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. Earlier, Dhruv Jurel struck his fifth first-class century and second in the match, further strengthening his case for a middle-order spot in next week's first South Africa Test in Kolkata. His unbeaten 127 rescued a floundering India A innings for the second time in the game, guiding them to 382 for 7 declared. (Live Scorecard)
2nd unofficial Test, South Africa A in India, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Nov 06, 2025
Drinks
IND-A
255/10 (77.1), 382/7d (89.2)
SA-A
221/10 (47.3), 92/0 (24.0)
BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru
South Africa A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.83
Batsman
Jordan Hermann
52* (74)
Lesego Senokwane
34 (70)
Bowler
Akash Deep
44/0 (6)
Kuldeep Yadav
16/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
IND A vs SA A 2nd Unofficial Test Live
4 runs, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards third man.
Four! Played towards third man.
1 run, played towards point.
2 runs, played towards point.
Four! Played towards third man.
1 run, played towards point.
2 runs, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
4 Byes.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.